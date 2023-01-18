A flag of Greater Albania with parts of Macedonia is displayed outside a hotel in Davos during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The hotel is located opposite the place where the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is staying. In addition to the flag of Great Albania, the Kosovo flag is also displayed.

Stevo Pendarovski is also taking part in the summit in Davos, and in his address emphasized that Kosovo and Republika Srpska are the most sensitive points in the region.