Rescue workers in south-western Serbia and northern Kosovo are battling severe flooding following continuous rainfall, causing damage to homes and roads.

The Ibar, Raska, Western Morava and Lim rivers burst their banks and flooded houses and traffic routes.

In Novi Pazar, the Raska floods swept away two people on Thursday, who have since been listed as missing.

In Serbia, 57 people had been brought to safety from their homes in the municipalities of Novi Pazar, Sjenica, Prijepolje, Priboj and Brus by Thursday afternoon, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.

In Kosovo, mainly the northern part of the city of Mitrovica and surrounding villages were affected by the floods.

In the district of Bosnian Mahalla in northern Mitrovica, two residential buildings were evacuated, Kosovo Serb news site kossev.info reported.

In the village of Zvecan north of Mitrovica, 50 houses were flooded.

