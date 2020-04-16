The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has donated 100 protective suits and masks to Macedonia’s Ministry of Defense as a sign of solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus spread.

The protective equipment can be used up to 50 times, meaning up to 5,000 working days for medical personnel on the front line. Iliya Nalbantov, Office Chief of the Bulgarian Minister of Defense, handed over the donation to senior officials of Macedonia’s MoD at the Deve Bair border crossing on Thursday, says the Bulgarian Embassy to Skopje.

It adds that the donation is the first of a batch to come in the coming period, in the name of friendship, European and Euro-Atlantic solidarity.