Greece‘s former King Constantine II died in Athens on Tuesday at the age of 82, local media reported on Tuesday night.

The last king of Greece‘s health had deteriorated in recent weeks after suffering from strokes and severe pneumonia.

According to government sources, Constantine is to be buried in a wooded area of his family’s former summer palace in northern Athens.

Constantine II was the country’s last king. Ten years after he ascended the throne as king of the Hellenes in 1964, the monarchy in Greece was abolished in a referendum.

Source: dpa/MIA