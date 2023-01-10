Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country will not support the admission of Kosovo to the European Union until a comprehensive agreement is reached on its dispute with Serbia.

Our position is that if some European formations admit Kosovo before an agreement is made, this would endanger the reaching of compromise. For this reason, Hungary will vote against admission of Kosovo in the European bodies, Szijjarto said after a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

He added that Hungary is interested in an agreement on Kosovo that would be based on a true and realistic dialogue. “This is why we took over the leadership of KFOR. We thought that with this we would contribute to securing peace”, Szijjarto added.