Greece until September 30 has extended the ban for entry of internationals outside the European Union, including Macedonia, Albania and Turkey, MIA reports from Athens.

Limitations at land borders due to ‘preventative reasons to protect public health from the spread of COVID-19 in Greece’, involve the period from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30 and includes Greece’s road and railroad connections with Macedonia, Albania and Turkey.

Tourists and foreign nationals who are allowed to travel there can enter Greece by crossing the Promachonas border with Bulgaria after presenting upon entry a negative PCR test carried 72 hours before arrival.

Greek nationals, people having residence permit, people having urgent professional and medical reasons to travel to Greece, as well as transit of ambulances from Kosovo via Macedonia to Greece are exempted from the ban.

Citizens of eleven countries, including Australia, Georgia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia are exempted from the ban.

Other exemptions include medical staff and health workers, people holding EU residence permit, members of government missions, diplomats, truck drivers transporting goods, and passengers who are transiting.