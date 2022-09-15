The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said today that he does not adore the EU, but that he does not think it is a good idea for Serbia to get off the “European road”.

Believe me, I know what they are doing to us. And you do not know what I heard and said in the meetings with them. Think about why Viktor Orbán doesn’t leave the EU, even though he is everyone’s idol, he said.

He also added that “everyone is an idol, only we are not patriotic enough even though we are the only ones who have not imposed sanctions on Russia.”

He won’t leave it, because he always says to me: “Aleksandar, you know what I think about them, but it’s better to be a member of the club than not to be a member of the club.”

Orban will soon receive the “highest order of the Republic of Serbia”, revealed Vucic.