Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in Belgrade, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Vucic presented Orban with the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a large necklace for exceptional merits in the development and strengthening of peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries. Vucic noted he is honored to have the opportunity to pay tribute to Orban.
This is the highest order awarded by the President of Serbia. It is with great pride I present this medal to a great friend of Serbia. I thank the Prime Minister of Hungary for his contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, said Vucic.
