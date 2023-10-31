In 2022, Serbia primarily imported apples from Macedonia, totaling 23,837.8 tons valued at EUR 3.1 million out of a total apple import of 26,126 tons worth EUR 3.7 million. Additionally, various vegetables were imported, with tomatoes having the highest import value of around EUR 21 million. Tomatoes mainly came from Macedonia and Albania, while onions, potatoes, beans, and garlic were imported from various countries. Cabbage and peppers also came from Macedonia, and watermelons were primarily sourced from Greece. Overall, Serbia imported 305,990.5 tons of fruit and 169,752.1 tons of vegetables in 2022.