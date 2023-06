The total value of the exported goods from the country in the period January – April 2023 amounts to $3,005,376,000 and marks an increase year-on-year of 3.1%, the State Bureau of Statistics reported on Wednesday.

The value of the imported goods amount to $3,899,163,000, which is 10.7% less than the same period last year.

The trade deficit in the same period amounts to $893,786,000