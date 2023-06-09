The export must become a top national priority, demanded on Thursday the Chairman of the Macedonian Chamber of Commerce Branko Azeski at the debate this month organized by the institution, titled Export, Export, Export!.

Azeski, who is also a Chairman of the National Council on Export, addressed the guest economists and businessmen from all around the world, the University College London UCL Professor Slavo Radosevic and the Chairman of the Belgian Chamber of Commerce Oliver Vilox among others.

“We have to look at future, and the future is making the export a top national priority”, Azoski said.