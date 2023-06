A family of four in the country needed MKD49,025 (€798) to cover the minimal consumer basket in May, said the Federation of Trade Union (SSM) on Friday.

Of this amount, 44 percent is required for food and beverages, 30 percent for housing, whereas the rest for hygiene, transport, clothing and shoes, arts, and healthcare, along with the 11.3-percent inflation.

SSM added that the average net wage in March was MKD34,925 (€569).