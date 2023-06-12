The Government will continue to subsidize the price of electricity in 2023 as well, as it did during the last heating season in order to prevent a price shock after July 1 when the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is set to determine the price on the regulated market of electricity that will be valid for the next six months, said PM Dimitar Kovacevski on Monday.

“We will not allow a price shock for the citizens, just as we didn’t before. Through the Budget, the Government has subsidized 80 percent of the price of electricity during the entire heating season, and this will continue in the future. Funds of EUR 250 million have been allocated in the Budget for anti-crises measures, which include funds for the price of electricity,” said Kovacevski in answer to a journalist’s question.

The PM highlighted the lack of restrictions or shortages of electricity during the last heating season, and stressed that excess electricity was being sold in January due to the 40 percent increased production of electricity by ESM.

Kovacevski said the final price of electricity on the regulated market, which will apply from July 1 this year, will be determined by the ERC once they take into account the inputs of all participants.

Asked how much Bechtel-Enka have been paid so far for the construction of corridors VIII and X-d, the PM said the advance payments for the beginning of construction have been paid.

“Both sides need to stick to the provisions of the contract, in order to avoid consequences which would lead to the activation of certain clauses,” said Kovacevski.