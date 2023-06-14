Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi said Wednesday that the Budget was in good shape and therefore does not expect a revision to happen soon.

“For now, everything is going according to plan in terms of revenues and expenditures, and I think we will continue as planned in the Budget,” Minister Besimi told reporters at the presentation of the Report from the fifth round of evaluations of the prevention system for money laundering and financing terrorism adopted by the Moneyval Committee of the Council of Europe.

When asked whether the Government will propose to delay the July 1 reinstatement of the 18-percent VAT for electricity from the current 10, Besimi stated that the Budget included funds to support the most vulnerable consumers.

“We are considering all variants and options in relation to anti-crisis measures and looking to make them more efficient and more effective. Since 2020, we have invested EUR 2 billion, which is about 13 percent of the GDP. In 2023, we will continue with targeted measures to support citizens and the economy because we need to manage the Budget in relation to the public debt,” said Besimi adding that certain measures will be used to help the most vulnerable groups.

The Government has set aside EUR 225 million for anti-crisis measures, or 1.5 percent of GDP.