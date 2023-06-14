Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) President Marko Bislimoski said Tuesday he was against an increase in the price of electricity at this point.

Bislimoski told Telma TV that he could not say what the price of electricity will be in euros because, he noted, it is a decision of the management of ESM and the Government.

According to him, ESM should purchase the produced electricity from the new photovoltaics. He added it was crucial to send a signal that the purchase of electricity at extremely low prices would be most welcome in order to ease the situation in the energy system. In this context, Bislimoski pointed out that ESM should improve the production from its power plants, like last year, and the next step it must take is to be much more active in the retail market.

“I am opposed to an increase in the price of electricity now that many photovoltaics have been built in the country. I assume that the management of ESM and the Government makes analyses and calculations, but there should not be drastic disturbances in the price of electricity. We have introduced a major reform regarding the tariff blocs, and we should take advantage of the trend we have. We sent a signal to save in order to ensure that ESM produces, but also has an opportunity to be much more active in the electricity market. We will also send a signal with the introduction of the off-peak tariff, both to ESM and EVN Home – buy electricity when it is the cheapest,” said Bislimoski.

The ERC head said that ESM is already making more serious gains from the participation in the domestic electricity exchange, from buying and selling at the right moment, and that is its future.

“The tender will come next week, Monday or Thursday, shifts are possible. Once we receive the data, we will shortly have the final figures for the final price that consumers will pay. Tomorrow there will be a tender with MEPSO for the purchase of the losses. ESM no longer has the obligation. Through its supply company, it will offer a price like all other electricity suppliers or traders. And I believe that in that part, because in the first six months the price for losses in the transmission network was EUR 220 per MWh, bearing in mind that the prices on the stock exchanges have also dropped, now it will be much lower for the last six months of the year,” Bislimoski said.