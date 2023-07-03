In the period between january last year, and une 2023, the Energy and Water Services Regulatory Commission (RKE) issued 545 licences for production of electricity from renewable sources, with a total installed power of almost 270 MW.

This capacity may meet thee electricity needs of 104,000 average households.

According to RKE Chairperson, Marko Bislimovski, in the first six months of this year, RKE issued 278 licences, which is significant increase year-on-year.

“The intensity of interest among the companies has increased significantly, which resulted in reduced import of electricity by 13% this year, which is much less than the usual 30% import by this tie of a year”, Bislimovski stated.