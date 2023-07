Macedonia’s struggling publicly owned energy company ELEM/ESM signed a contract with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to build a solar plant on top another section of the old Oslomej coal mine near Kicevo.

EBRD is donating 1.5 million EUR that will be used to build a small 10MW solar plant. The idea is to cover the exhausted coal pit with solar panels that will produce a fraction of the energy once generated by REK Oslomej.