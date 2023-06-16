The Macedonians eat much more expensive food than the Europeans, despite having much lower living standard, the “Inflation Monitor” for June 2023 reveals. The Monitor was prepared by the Parliamentarian Budget Office and the Swiss Development Agency.

According to the data, the inflation in our country is significantly higher than in Europe. The largest price hikes are in the restaurants, the furniture sales, and the food. For example, the price of the food in Macedonia went up 14.6% year-on-year, while the basic inflation in the EU, which incudes the food, is only 5.3%.

According to the last World Bank report, by the inflation rate Macedonia is at the top among the regional countries, while at the same time is at the bottom by the economic growth projections!