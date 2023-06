From Monday, June 19, the airline Skopje – Belgrade will be reinstituted, and will be operated by Air Serbia. TAV Macedonia, the operator of thee Skopje Airport, informed that there will be a welcoming ceremony for the first flight, with a water bridge, welcoming of the passengers, and cutting of a tape.

The air bridge between Belgrade and Ohrid will operate four times per week, that is each Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.