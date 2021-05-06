According to the preliminary data of the State Statistical Office, the total value of exported goods from the Republic of Macedonia in the period January-March 2021 amounted to USD 2,002,586 thousand, a 29.0% increase compared to the same period last year, while the value of imported goods in the same period was USD 2,637,519 thousand, or 24.6 % more than the same period last year.

Import coverage by export in the period January-March 2021 was 75.9%.

The external trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, parts of the seats of subgroup 821.1 and ferronickel. In the imports, the most significant products are other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form, ceramic wares for laboratory, chemical or other technical uses, platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form and petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude).

In the period January-March 2021, according to the total external trade volume, the most important trade partners of the Republic of North Macedonia were Germany, Great Britain, Serbia, Greece and China.