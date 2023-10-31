European Commission Spokesperson Ana Pisonero underscored the significance of President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to the Western Balkans as a clear indication of the European Union’s strong commitment to the enlargement process. She emphasized that the enlargement process, particularly in the Western Balkans, has been a top priority for the European Commission since the beginning of its mandate.

Pisonero highlighted the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which President von der Leyen has mentioned during her recent visits to countries in the region. This growth plan aims to boost economic convergence with the European Union and bring the Western Balkans closer to the EU Single Market, thereby providing several benefits even before formal accession.

In addition, Pisonero noted that the European Commission is actively working on progress reports for the candidate countries. These reports are scheduled for consideration at the meeting of the College of Commissioners on November 8, with publication following their adoption.

Regarding the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina, Pisonero expressed the European Commission’s full support for the efforts of High Representative Josep Borrell, who serves as the Facilitator of the Belgrade-Prishtina Dialogue, and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák, in this crucial diplomatic process.