The EU-Western Balkans Ministerial Forum on Justice and Home Affairs will reconvene this Friday in Skopje. During the forum’s second session, discussions will center on topics such as the rule of law, judicial reforms, and the advancement of collaborative efforts in response to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.
Macedonia
Johansson: A revised version of the Schengen regulation is currently under consideration
During a press conference in Skopje, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, revealed that a new version of the Schengen regulation is currently in consideration, and negotiations are expected to conclude during the Spanish EU presidency. The goal is to ensure that countries outside...
Comments are closed for this post.