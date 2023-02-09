The two municipal officials in Blagoevgrad and their wives who vandalized the Macedonian club in the city have been released from custody. No charges have been filed, reports the Bulgarian TV Nova.

I am the initiator of what happened. This is not an act of vandalism. We have shown our deep indignation and dissatisfaction with the developments on the Bulgarian-Macedonian border. Our country was humiliated by the Republic of Moldova, Ljudmila Kostadinova, one of the perpetrators, told the TV.

Kostadinova was a candidate for mayor of Blagoevgrad in the last two cycles of local elections.

The two men, employees of the public enterprise “Ozelenuvanje” in the municipality of Blagoevgrad, say that they share the opinion of the initiator Kostadinova and that they joined the act.

It was necessary to show that there are still awake Bulgarians who are interested in our country, said Nikolay Ivanov, one of them.

The mayor of Blagoevgrad said that he will punish the perpetrators of the vandalism when the customs officers in Macedonia are punished, who, according to him, “caused mental and physical violence against many Bulgarians”.