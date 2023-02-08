The two men detained by the Bulgarian police because of the stoning of the Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov” in Blagoevgrad on Saturday evening, are employees of the municipal utility company “Ozelenuvanje”, while the two women deprived of liberty together with them are their wives, reported 24casa.bg.

The mayor of Blagoevgrad Ilko Stojanov told the news portal that sanctioning the perpetrators of the crime is within the jurisdiction of the Court, while he, as an employer, can take measures against the two employees of the utility company only in accordance with the Labour Code.

If the guilt of the municipal officials is proven, I will apply the principle of reciprocity of punishments. This means that I will punish those who are employed in the Municipality of Blagoevgrad, with the same punishment with which the customs officers, border police and other officials in the Republic of Macedonia will be punished, which caused mental and physical violence against many Bulgarians, said Stojanov.

He emphasized that he will immediately fire the two employees of the utility company as soon as the employees in Macedonia who mistreated Bulgarian citizens are fired.

As Bulgarian media reported, the police in Blagoevgrad detained four people yesterday, two men and two women, in connection with the act of vandalism against the Macedonian cultural center “Nikola Vapcarov”.

According to the media, the detainees, who are around 40 years old and have no previous criminal record, have confessed to the crime for which they are charged.

The Macedonian cultural club in Blagoevgrad was vandalized on the evening of February 4.