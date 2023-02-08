The Macedonian cultural club “Nikola Vapcarov” in Bulgaria was vandalized a few days ago, and yesterday two employees of the municipal enterprise “Ozelenuvanje” of the municipality of Blagoevgrad were detained.
The mayor of Blagoevgrad, Ilko Stojanov, said that the court is competent for sentencing.
If their guilt is proven, I will apply the principle of reciprocity of punishments. This means that I will punish them with the same punishment as the customs officers, the border police, and other officials of Macedonia who caused mental and physical violence against the Bulgarians, said Stojanov.
