Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held Wednesday a video conference meeting with European Parliament President David Sassoli, discussing measures for management of the coronavirus pandemic and EU-related topics, with a focus on the enlargement policy, MIA reports from Sofia.

President Radev said Bulgaria has consistently supported the European integration of the Republic of Macedonia.

Radev added that Sofia expects sustainable results in the process of building goodneighborly relations, highlighting the importance of direct and open dialogue between the two closest states on the Balkans in order to make real progress.