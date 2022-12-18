The Minister of Defense of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, said that the situation in Kosovo is “still very tense” and that “one spark is enough to set everything on fire.”

Vucevic told today’s edition of Kurir that “it is obvious that a very perfidious war is being waged to make it known to the Serbs that they are not welcome in Kosovo and Metohija and to quietly carry out another exodus,” reports Beta.

Citizens should know that Serbia will remain faithful to the political agreement to preserve peace and stability, but that we will never allow another “Storm”, said Vucevic.

He stated that Serbia “will remain firm and persistent” in its demand for the return of some of the police and soldiers to Kosovo, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolution 1244.