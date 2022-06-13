I just received information that MPs from “There is such a people” will leave our parliamentary group. And they will support Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasilev. They were probably bought with money. It will be seen in the end who is what and what it will happen, Slavi Trifonov wrote on Facebook.
I do not need to be a fortune teller to know that Kiris and Asen will tell many lies and fabrications in their style just to justify their actions and calm their conscience, Trifonov said.
But betrayal is betrayal and no one likes traitors. Even those who benefit from them. After all, for me power may not be a goal in itself, but for others it is obvious. They should look in the mirror in the morning. That is life. The truth is that I am ashamed of this whole story, but it also made it easier for me. Because in battle it is better to have friends with you than traitors, Trifonov added.
