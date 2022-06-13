I just received information that MPs from “There is such a people” will leave our parliamentary group. And they will support Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasilev. They were probably bought with money. It will be seen in the end who is what and what it will happen, Slavi Trifonov wrote on Facebook.



I do not need to be a fortune teller to know that Kiris and Asen will tell many lies and fabrications in their style just to justify their actions and calm their conscience, Trifonov said.