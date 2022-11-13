President Aleksandar Vucic said that he told the representatives of the international community at numerous talks and meetings last week that Serbia will continue to insist on the implementation of all signed agreements, but also on the preservation of state and national interests.

This week I had numerous conversations and meetings with important representatives of the international community, but also with friends of Serbia – French President Macron and Hungarian President Novak, said Vucic.

He said that he repeated to everyone the well-known, but never-firmer position that Serbia will continue to insist on the implementation of all signed agreements, but also on the preservation of state and national interests.