Festival of “live statues” in Skopje Macedonia, Culture 16.09.2021 / 21:20 Friday and Saturday evening, a parade of “live statues” will be held on Macedonia Street in downtown Skopje. The costumed performers will interact with the citizens as well as with the actual monuments and landmarks in the city. Skopjestatues Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.09.2021 VMRO: Mayor Silegov is using his administrative workers to cover up a scandal Macedonia 05.09.2021 Independence Day rehearsal: Downtown Skopje will be closed for traffic Macedonia 03.09.2021 LDP and DOM will announce their candidate for Mayor of Skopje on Sunday Macedonia News “Mila Carovska will be the first to go to jail” Nikoloski: Media outlets are pressured to stop reporting about the Tetovo hospital fire “Zaev tries to avoid Filipce’s removal because of the large procurement contracts going through the Healthcare Ministry” Hospitalizations of school age children fuel parent concerns A precedent Zaev set to persecute his political opponents could come back to haunt him after the Tetovo hospital fire Corona report: 28 deaths and 577 new cases Zaev’s allies go in and out of prison as they wish, while his opponents are kept under strict guard Rule of law, Zaev style: Another jailbird photographed on a street in Skopje .
Comments are closed for this post.