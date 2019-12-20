Moscow’s Rudomino Book Center recently published Goce Smilevski’s novel Conversation with Spinoza translated into Russian by Olga Pankina.

The novel is the third book by a Macedonian author translated by Pankina to have been published as part of the “One Hundred Slavic Novels” project, following Olivera Nikolova’s Variations on Ibn Pajko and Venko Andonovski’s Alphabet for the Disobedient.

“100 Slavic Novels” is a project of the Forum of Slavic Cultures.

Goce Smilevski (b. 1975, Skopje) won the 2002 Novel of the Year prize for his Conversation with Spinoza.

The book has had seven print runs in Macedonian; it has also been translated and published in the US, Italy, Finland, Slovenia, Serbia, Poland, Bulgaria, Croatia, and the Netherlands.