Actor Zoran Ljutkov, who leads the Culture Committee in VMRO-DPMNE, condemned the Zaev Government for swapping four Culture Ministers in as many years. According to Ljutkov, this does not allow any serious discussion about culture and its management.

During a party event in Ohrid, Ljutkov promised major new investments in culture under the next VMRO-DPMNE led Government.

We will prepare a strategy for cultural tourism, we will produce maps and culture routes, improve the offer at the archaeological sites and make culture profitable, Ljutkov said.

The party leader Mickoski also announced that all centrally run institutions in the area of culture will be gradually moved from the capital Skopje to Ohrid.