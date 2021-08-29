Zoran Zaev set Macedonia back as in the period before 45′. They set us back years, I do not believe that we were more humiliated because we had a state and we allowed to lose it.

This is how the actor and candidate for mayor of Kumanovo, Toni Mihajlovski, describes the rule of Zoran Zaev and the behavior of SDSM towards culture and Macedonian national interests.

I do not believe that we have ever been more humiliated, says Mihajlovski in an interview with “Republika”.

He agrees that as if the “Shadows over the Balkans” series, in which he himself plays and in which the Macedonian must fight for other people’s interests, is happening to us live.

Mihajlovski does not believe that a series like “Shadows over the Balkans” will ever be shot in Macedonia.