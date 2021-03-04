Following the first chamber concert in the “Philharmonic for the Philharmonic” series, which was held late last year featuring the orchestra’s musicians performing as part of trios or quartets, the second concert in the chamber music series will be held at 8 pm.

The concert program includes works by Beethoven, Schnittke, Devienne, Schubert, Premru, Glinka, and Bartók.

Viva Strings Quartet will open the concert. Consisting of Elena Talevska (violin), Dimitar Mihajlovski (violin), Dubravka Zajkova (viola), and Dejan Teodosievski (cello), the quartet will play the second movement, the Minuet, from Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet in A major, Op. 18, No. 5.

Viva Strings will also perform Alfred Schnittke’s Polka für Streichquartett.

Next, a trio consisting of Ilza Baftijari (viola), Ilinka Velkova (flute), and Maja Mihajlovska (cello) will perform François Devienne’s Trio in F major No. 4 for Flute, Viola and Cello.

A piano trio featuring Mariana Nikolovska (piano)—accompanied by Daniel Lazarovski (violin) and Dragan Gonevski (cello)—will perform the second movement, Andante con moto, of Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio no. 2 in E flat major Op. 100.

A trombone trio consisting of Branko Ilievski (trombone), Nikola Risteski (trombone) and Aleksandar Ninikj (tuba) will perform Raymond Premru’s Two Pieces for Three Trombones.

A trio consisting of Elena Talevska (violin), Paskal Krapovski (cello) and Mersiha Shukri (harp) will perform Mikhail Glinka’s Three Russian Songs for Violin, Viola (or cello) and Piano (or harp).

The chamber concert will close with a performance by the Philharmonic’s Violoncelli Group, who will play the Romanian Folk Dances by Bella Bartók.