All Struga Poetry Evenings festival papers and book releases from 1963 to 1990 will be digitized as part of an archival project to preserve the vast cultural heritage of the poetry festival, according to a memorandum signed by the State Archives and the SPE.

The Ohrid historic archive has started digitizing the poetry festival documentation. The archival material is extensive and has been collected in more than 50 cardboard boxes, sources familiar with the matter said.

The project is implemented by the State Archives and its regional department in Ohrid, with archivists Viktorija Kostoska, Elizabeta Jovanoska, Edis Abdi, Martin Risteski, and Seadete Osmani working on the digitization.