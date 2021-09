Zoran Zaev campaigned in Resen and the Prespa area today, promising subsidies of 3 denars per kilogram to planters of apples for industrial use.

The harvest is poor this year and many farmers will be forced to sell their apples for a lower price, to juice and baby food manufacturers. Zaev is eager to use public funds to shore up the price of the harvest in the difficult period ahead of the local elections in October.