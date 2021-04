Nearly 15,000 companies failed to pay out the March salaries to 54,662 employees, said UJP tax authority director Sanja Lukarevska.

This is a huge spike, compared to just under 10,000 employees who were not paid in February. Lukarevska blamed this result to the delay in the adoption of the latest stimulus package, which subsidizes companies hit by the economic crisis in paying out salaries. The package was adopted in the Parliament on Sunday.