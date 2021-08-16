After last night’s protests throughout Macedonia, the Government has no choice but to immediately, in a short procedure, rescind the decision with which it wanted to implement an experimental filter to check whether and how the system of selection of citizens can function during a pandemic of the so-called vaccinated and unvaccinated through the catering facilities as of August 16, the Independent Hospitality Chamber said in a press release.

Regarding the statement of the Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, the IHC asks the Government “instead of considering any other possibilities, dilutions and amendments to the decision and the measure banning the entry of unvaccinated in catering facilities”, to immediately convene a session and consider their request submitted on August 10 for complete and unconditional revocation of the decision in a short procedure.