The number of tourists rose by 42.5% from January until June 2021 compared to the same period last year. Number of nights spent also increased by 54%.

The number of nights spent in June 2021 was 117,701, of which 52.6% were by domestic and 47.4% by foreign tourists.

In the period January – June 2021, compared to the same period last year, the number of tourists increased by 42.5%: the number of domestic tourists increased by 97.8%, while that of foreign tourists increased by 8.3%.

In the period January – June 2021, compared to the same period last year, the number of nights spent increased by 54.0%: the number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 87.2%, while those by foreign tourists increased by 27.9%.