Nationwide reports indicate wet roads with moderate traffic in rural areas, and border crossings are experiencing no delays.

Starting from November 15, 2023, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until March 15, 2024, regardless of the weather conditions.

From December 11 onwards, lane shifts and intermittent closures will occur along the A3 section between Prilep and Bitola for highway surveying. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously, adhere to posted speed limits and construction signs, and pay close attention to flaggers assisting surveyors. These closures will be in effect for six months or until construction concludes.

Similarly, starting from December 5, there will be lane shifts and intermittent closures along the A2 section between Tetovo and Gostivar for highway surveying. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow speed limits, and respect construction signs and flaggers. These closures will persist for six months or until construction is completed.

As of November 8, construction on the A4 between Blace border crossing and Stenkovec junction has resulted in the closure of the local road to the village of Blace. A detour route is available.

Ongoing construction work is taking place 2 km before the Blace border crossing on the A4. Adequate signage is in place.

Starting from November 7, road repairs and improvements are ongoing on the A1 between Petrovec and Katlanovo. Proper signage is in place.

From October 24 onwards, construction is underway on the R1301 between Ohrid and Sv. Naum, with appropriate signage in place.

As of October 23, lane closures around the Zhelino toll plaza for reconstruction are affecting the A2 between Skopje and Tetovo. Adequate signage is installed.

Beginning from September 11, the Skopje – Blace tunnel on the A4 is reduced to one lane for tunnel repairs.

Traffic is redirected from the A3 section between Bukovo and Ohrid for the installation of traffic signal equipment. Completion is expected by February 29, 2024.

Construction work is ongoing on the R1303 between Makedonski Brod and Prilep, near the Barbaros pass. Motorists are advised of a 30 km/hour work zone speed limit.

Construction is taking place on the A3 between Podmolje and Ohrid, with a detour available via the R1208 regional road.

On the A1 between Petrovec and Katlanovo, construction work is in progress, marked by appropriate signage.

For the A1 between Veles and Negotino, traffic is rerouted onto E-75 until construction concludes at the Gradsko junction. Motorists should observe an 80 km/hour work zone speed limit.

Traffic is diverted from segments of the A2 between Kichevo and Ohrid due to construction, with proper signage in place.

Skopje’s Belasica Bridge on Belasica Street is partially open to light traffic due to damage from a fire in May 2023.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo, and Kochani – Delchevo.

Motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution, adjust their speed according to weather conditions, and strictly adhere to traffic rules, signs, and signals.