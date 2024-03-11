Following a cyberattack last week, the website of the Republic of Macedonia’s MEPSO Electricity Transmission System Operator is back up.

The state-owned business acknowledged that it had been the target of a cyberattack on March 7 but emphasized that there had been no threat to the reliability of the electricity supply or the power grid. It claimed that all of its vital energy infrastructure was safe and operating normally.

According to MEPSO, they complied with cybersecurity regulations and reported the incident to all pertinent institutions.

Subsequently, Blagoj Bochvarski, Minister of Transport and Communications, stated that the company was receiving assistance from global specialists to resolve the issue.