Tomorrow RKE is expected to announce the new fuel prices in Macedonia.

On the world stock exchanges, oil hovers around 81 dollars per barrel for the Brent type and is decreasing.

These are the current prices

EUROSUPER BS – 95 83 den/l

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 77 den/l

EUROSUPER BS – 98 85 den/l

