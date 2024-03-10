The recently completed “Konsko” dam, hailed as the country’s largest project in the past 50 years, will annually irrigate over 6,500 hectares, expanding arable land fivefold. The project, funded with over EUR 40 million from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy, not only promises cost savings and increased competitiveness in production but also facilitates electricity generation and supports rural tourism. President Pendarovski emphasized the dam’s significance in addressing water scarcity due to climate change, while former Prime Minister Kovachevski highlighted its transformative impact on regional agriculture and tourism. The construction, carried out by a Turkish consortium, “Serka” and “Ak-Eli,” with supervision from the Civil Engineering Institute, marks a historic milestone for the country.