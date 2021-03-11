Tobacco farmers from Prilep blockaded the Pletvar mountain pass today for two hours, protesting the exceptionally low prices they were given for this year’s harvest.

They blame the Government for failing to stop cigarettes companies from undervaluing the crops, and insist that good quality tobacco was rated in the lower, cheaper classes, and also increased subsidies. A law meant to help the tobacco farmers is stuck in Parliament as the ruling majority is unable to provide the quorum needed to hold a session or adopt legislation.