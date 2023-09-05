The construction company owned by ex-PM Zoran Zaev’s brother, Vitse, Total Engineering bought last week the electricity production and distribution company Bojana Energy from the former SDSM mayor Boro Stojchev, known as ” Boro Marlboro” because he was caught smuggling Marlboro cigarettes a few years ago and, of course, was released without serious consequences.

The company seat is in the municipality building of Novo Konjarevo, where Stojchev was a mayor prior to his smuggling operations.