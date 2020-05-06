13 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 2 patientw have died, while 44 recovered, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 5, Kumanovo – 12, Prilep – 9, Veles – 12, Bitola – 2, Kavadarci – 1, Krusevo – 1, and Negotino – 2.

A 55-year-old patient from Prilep, who was put on a ventilator for 13 days, passed away at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, while another patient who was admitted at the Bitola hospital on May 4, tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem.

292 tests were performed in the past 24 hours and 13 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of these in Kumanovo-1, Prilep-3, Tetovo-3, Veles-5 and Bitola-1.

This brings the tally of coronavirus patients in Macedonia to 1,539. The total number of recovered patients is 1057. Fatalities now stand at 88, whereas the number of active cases in the country is 394.