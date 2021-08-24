A 13 year old girl from Gradsko successfully fended off a rapist who attacked her last week.

The police informed today that it is prosecuting a 40 year old man who attacked the girl. The girl was at a party in her uncle’s home, and when she left, the suspect followed her. At one point he caught up with her and grabbed her, holding her mouth shut. The girl was able to grab a stick and hit the attacker, eventually fleeing from him.

The prosecutors are asking the court to order detention.