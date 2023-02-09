140 million denars have been provided for the “Trikafta” drug for eight cystic fibrosis patients, Minister of Health Bekim Sali announced on Facebook.

Budget funds were provided today for the purchase of the “Trikafta” drug for 8 cystic fibrosis patients. It is about budget funds intended for the Clinic for Children’s Diseases, where the sum of 563,504,040 dens increases to 703,504,040 dens, that is, for an additional 140,000,000 dens, Sali announced on Facebook.

Blagojce Ilievski, the most seriously ill cystic fibrosis patient in the country, died yesterday.

In his last statement, Blagojce hoped that he was in that group of eight patients who are in the most serious health condition.

I believe that I am in that group of eight patients who are in the most serious health condition and that we would have received it first, but the explanation that the procedure will take longer until the procurement takes place, somehow discouraged us. Since the last time we spoke, which was in late November, I was once again hospitalized. Again 12 days at the Pulmonology Clinic, they clean the lungs of secretions, but believe me, my condition is not improving, and now you can hear me barely breathing, how I can’t cough. I really only have to hope that I will wait to start therapy with “Trikafta”, says Ilievski’s last statement.

The patients from the Cystic Fibrosis Association are staging a protest in front of the Government building today where, as they announced, they will say goodbye to one of their most active members, Blagojce Ilijevski, as a victim of the system and who, due to the inertia of the system from the competent institutions and because of the slow bureaucratic procedures, died prematurely, waiting for the drug.