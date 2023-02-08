Blagojce Ilievski, the most seriously ill cystic fibrosis patient in the country, died today.

The Cystic Fibrosis Association also confirmed the news.

In his last statement, Blagojce hoped that he was in that group of eight patients who are in the most serious health condition. I believe that I am in that group of eight patients who are in the most serious health condition and that we would have received it first, but the explanation that the procedure will take longer until the procurement takes place, somehow discouraged us. Since the last time we spoke, which was in late November, I was once again hospitalized. Again 12 days at the Pulmonology Clinic, they clean the lungs of secretions, but believe me, my condition is not improving, and now you can hear me barely breathing, how I can’t cough. I really only have to hope that I will wait to start therapy with “Trikafta”, says Ilievski’s last statement.