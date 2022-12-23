The counter terrorism police made its first arrest in the wave of emailed bomb threats that plagued Macedonia over the past few months.

The person being charged is a 15 years old boy from Kavadarci. He is suspected of emailing three elementary and high schools in the city with fake bomb threats that were snt on December 4th and prompted evacuations and bomb squad checks.

The bulk of the threats were aimed at schools in the capital Skopje. No arrests have been made so far in relation to these threats.